Meeting in Malibu! Ben Affleck was photographed with Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Maximilian, on Sunday, June 13.

The actor, 48, attended the 51-year-old Grammy winner’s sister Lynda Lopez‘s birthday bash at Nobu with Lopez’s teenagers in tow. Not only was Affleck spotted kissing the songwriter at the party, but he smiled while walking with her 13-year-olds in photos obtained by Page Six.

Maximilian could even be seen in a viral clip of the couple kissing and embracing. The teen walked over after the PDA moment to show his mom something on his phone.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer toasted her younger sister during the party, sharing footage via Instagram Stories. “We’ll always be here for each other, but today, we celebrate you,” the Maid in Manhattan star said in the emotional speech. “We celebrate you because you’re an amazing, talented, beautiful, gorgeous angel from heaven. And I’m so lucky to have you as my baby sister and best friend for 50 years.”

The outing came less than three weeks after Us Weekly exclusively reported that Lopez and the Oscar winner are “full-on” dating again. (The Gigli costars were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.)

Last month, a source exclusively told Us that Lopez planned to introduce the Gone Girl star to her and ex-husband Marc Anthony’s children. “Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away,” the insider said in May. “So that will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben.”

The source noted that Emme and Maximilian had “such a sweet connection” to her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez ahead of their April split, explaining, “[He] really doted on them and was a model stepdad. They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore.”

Affleck, for his part, is the father of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Alias alum, 49, has given her “seal of approval” to the new relationship, a second source exclusively shared with Us earlier this month.

“J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother,” the insider told Us. “Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him.”