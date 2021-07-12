Can’t hide her love! Jennifer Lopez seemingly couldn’t help herself when she saw a vintage photo of Ben Affleck pop up in her feed and just had to respond.

Fans noticed that the Hustlers star, 51, “liked” an Instagram photo of her beau, 48, posted to the Bennifer fan account @lopezaffleck on Saturday, July 10. The photo shows the Oscar winner on the set of 2010’s The Town alongside his costar Blake Lively.

“Jenn liked this 🙈🙈❤️❤️ omg omg omg,” one follower wrote after seeing that the Grammy winner had double-tapped. “Jlo liked the post and of course Ben ❤️❤️❤️ bennifer infinity ✨✨✨✨✨🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another.

The “Get Right” songstress and Argo director have been going strong since they were first spotted together in April. “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

The pair, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and were briefly engaged, reunited shortly after Lopez announced the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April. The following month, they traveled to Montana together and were later seen kissing while working out together in Miami.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” a source told Us earlier this month. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

Their second go at a relationship has only lasted a few months so far, but the second source said that those months have felt like a much longer period of time.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months,” the insider explained. “As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about.”

In June, the Justice League star met Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2014. She was also married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Affleck, for his part, shares Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2018.

“I’m super happy,” Lopez said earlier this month during an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show. “I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”