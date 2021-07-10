Shop till you drop. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in each other’s arms while shopping in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, July 9.

The two were spotted at Brentwood Country Mart together. Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, casually wrapped their arms around each other as they shopped. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer kept cool in a white jumpsuit while Affleck wore a simple black T-shirt and jeans as he draped an arm around Lopez’s shoulders.

The reunited duo were with Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s son, Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and some friends.

Spending time with each other’s kids is the natural next step in their relationship, which is moving fast but “seamlessly,” according to an insider. The pair reunited in April, shortly after Lopez and athlete Alex Rodriguez announced their split.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

Affleck and Lopez were engaged from 2002 to 2004, but they called off their nuptials and broke up shortly after. It seems the two have slipped back into their old groove very easily. The Batman actor is set to start living with the Shades of Blue star soon.

“Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” the insider shared with Us. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

Between the two of them, they have five kids. Affleck also shares Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with Garner while Lopez also shares son Max, 13, with Anthony. They plan to blend their families together as much as possible.

“As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way,” the insider explained. “She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s kids.”

The two were spotted taking the kids to Universal Studios Hollywood over 4th of July weekend.

Scroll down for photos from their shopping trip.