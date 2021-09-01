Films and fashion! The 2021 Venice Film Festival has officially kicked off, which means that celebs far and wide are flying over to Italy to celebrate the annual 11-day celebration.

And while the incredible acting is front and center, over here at Stylish we’re focused on the fashion. Because if the start of the 78th event is any indication, there’s going to be no shortage or gorgeous gowns, stellar street style and off-duty attire.

Plus, with screenings of Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart, Last Night in Soho, which shines a light on Anya Taylor-Joy, and Dune, which casts Zendaya, there are some seriously stylish celebs bound to be in attendance.

While we anxiously await the arrival of these forces in fashion, there’s certainly a fair share of fabulous looks to obsesses over. And the transitional style inspo is off the charts! Think: lots of layers, lightweight outerwear and accessories galore.

Take, for instance, Kirsten Dunst. While en route to Hotel Excelsior Lido, the Spider-Man star looked ravishing in red — and ready for fall. She wore a Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble, complete with a midi length dress and printed blazer cinched at the waist. Dunst accessorized the look with metallic pumps and black sunglasses.

Cynthia Erivo, forever the fashion icon, blew Us away when she stepped on scene at the Jury photo call on Wednesday, September 1. The Harriet star, who was styled by Jason Bolden, stunned in a long-sleeve Tory Burch gown and matching head scarf.

Accessories took center stage, too, as Erivo paired her blue, white and brown frock with a camel-colored Versace handbag and gold jewels.

Stylish suits also seem to be having a moment, as Penélope Cruz made quite the impression at the Madres Paralelas photo call on the 1st of the month.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked equal parts chic and sophisticated in a tweed blue, black and white Chanel skirt and blazer, which had fringe trimming. Her look was completed with suede black stilettos and hoop earrings.

Baby blue seemed to be a popular color, as model Georgina Rodríguez showed up in lace pastel number by Ermanno Scervino that was the same hue. She wore a satin blazer over the midi length dress and accessorized her look with butterfly-shaped diamonds.

To see these stars and more of the style standouts from the 78th annual Venice Film Festival, keep scrolling. Because from Isabelle Huppert’s chic getups to Paola Turani’s unmatched pregnancy style, Stylish is sharing the best fashion from the event, below.