Back in action! While awards seasons had a bit of a hiatus over the summer, the red carpet was rolled out once again for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards — and the stars brought out all the style stops.

The annual awards show, which took place on Sunday, September 12, brought well-dressed and fashion forward celebs from far and wide to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

From the second performers, nominees and lucky guests stepped on the scene, it became pretty clear that everyone came prepared to drop some jaws, take new trends for a spin and, above all else, wow the crowds.

With Chloe Bailey’s gilded silver Marni gown and Alicia Keys’ piano-inspired Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, it’s safe to say that there was no shortage of fabulous fashion, stunning shoes and gorgeous glam.

But some star stood out among the rest, landing them a spot on our best dressed list. Those who made the cut? Simone Biles, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Madison Beer, and Olivia Rodrigo.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of the gorgeous ensembles!

5) Biles looked positively radiant in a one-shoulder baby pink gown. The Olympic gymnast accessorized with statement earrings and PVC pumps.

4) Cabello turned heads in a strapless Alexis Mabillo gown featuring an oversized bow that accentuated the Cinderella star’s waist.

3) Lil Nas X made the red carpet his own, stunning in a custom Versace suit featuring a long train. He paired the lavender ensemble with matching boots and butterfly earrings.

2) Beer gave fans a case of déjà vu by wearing the same Dolce & Gabbana dress Beyoncé wore on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2003. She teamed the leggy number with pearl earrings and Katkim rings.

1) Rodrigo not only made her VMAs debut this year, but she also solidified her status as a young style icon. The “Driver’s License” hitmaker donned a pink and orange ombré Atelier Versace gown from the label’s Spring-Summer 2001 collection.