Dapper dudes! At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the men in music proved that they don’t skimp out when it comes to style. From colorful couture to perfectly tailored tuxedos, the Sunday, September 12, red carpet had no shortage of fabulous fashion.

From the second the stars arrived at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, it was obvious that the hunks in Hollywood weren’t going to mess around.

Sure, there were gorgeous gowns galore, but stunning suits stole the show, as the men proved they know how to put a fashionable foot forward.

Exposed abs was huge trend for the evening, with many stars opting to show up sans an under shirt, giving fans a full view of their chiseled chests and their tattoos. Troye Sivan donned a Fendi short suit that came with a super-cropped top, The Kid Laroi slipped a leather jacket over his bare chest and Jaden Hossler skipped out on an under-shirt to show off his tattoos.

In line with previous red carpet moments this year, man jewelry also took center stage. Be it rings, chains or bracelets with bling, the men were iced out to the max.

Travis Scott added a silver choker to his all-black ensemble and Lil Huddy accessorized his Celine getup with a chunky chain.

This list wouldn’t be complete without a shout out to Machine Gun Kelly, who was a surefire style standout. In a red sequin suit by Dolce and Gabbana, he proved that he never fails to make a splash. Oh, the “Bloody Valentine” singer blinged out his face with some rhinestones because why not?!

He was far from the only star to embrace a bit of color for the carpet though. Lil Nas X, never afraid to make a splash, showed up in a country-inspired suit-dress by Atelier Versace. The brand wrote via Instagram: “The asymmetrical off-the-shoulder design features a lace-up back detail that cascades to a long train and is enriched with hand-applied crystal embroidery.”

The fashion house also dressed Ed Sheeran in a custom-made tuxedo that boasted the brand’s iconic Barocco print.

To see all the well-dressed men from the 29th annual awards show and get the deets on their outfits, keep scrolling, because Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing the best of the best, below.