Hollywood Hunks’ Hottest Swim Trunks Moments in 2021: Photos

Turning up the heat! Hollywood hunks know how to make a statement come summer. Because regardless of if they’re hitting the pool, setting off somewhere sunny or taking a beach trip, celebs take every opportunity to show off their fit figures.

Whether KJ Apa is giving Us a full view of his insanely defined six pack or Tyler Cameron is flashing his abs for all of Instagram, there’s no question that stars look forward to striking a sexy pose in swim trunks. And to be quite honest, we are here for it!

While we can sit back, relax and enjoy the photos, these guys put some serious time in at the gym to get their bodies looking good for a bathing suit. Take Channing Tatum for example.

The 41-year-old actor has had to get shredded for films, including Magic Mike, but he makes a point to stay in shape on the regular. After “injuries, life shit and just insanity in general,” the dancer announced that “daddy is finally back” in September 2020 with a sexy shirtless pic.

And this entire year, he’s been showing off his hard work, posting one steamy, shirtless picture after the other. In April, he proved that he even looks good in a swim cap, snapping a bathing suit-clad mirror pic after swimming some laps.

And surprise, surprise — fans went wild. “Dang man I’m single now,” one follower wrote. Another added: “What a great body.”

Tatum isn’t the only actor to send pulses racing on the ‘gram. Kevin Hart has also proved to be quite the heartthrob.

The buff star, who trains with Ron Boss Everline, shows off his six-pack abs pretty much every time he hits the beach — and his 114 million followers are quite appreciative.

After sharing a sexy snap in June, his followers couldn’t help but comment on his appearance. “Kev gone frame this and show his grandkids,” one user said. “Now ya know ya grandfather was a STUD.”

This list obviously wouldn’t be complete without Kori Sampson, as his swim trunk photos are quite literally too hot to handle (pun very much intended!).

The reality star showed off his buff biceps in June, and followers couldn’t get enough. “Them screddzz,” a user wrote. Another chimed in, “Hottie,” with a string of fire emojis.

From Colton Underwood to Matthew McConaughey, this year has seen a fair share of sexy pics. So, grab a glass of water and keep scrolling because Stylish is rounding up Hollywood hunks’ hottest bathing suit moments of 2021!