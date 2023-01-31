Lady in red! Pamela Anderson looked radiant at the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story.

Anderson, 55, channeled her Baywatch days in a red gown by Naeem Khan for the film’s Los Angeles debut on Monday, January 30. The color choice seemingly gave a nod to her former NBC series, in which the cast of lifeguards famously donned fiery swimsuits as they patrolled the beach in California.

Anderson’s floor-length number featured a round neck and sparkles throughout. The Canada native paired the garb with crimson sandal heels and jewelry by Cicada and Delfina Delettrez.

To complete the look, the Dancing With the Stars alum wore dramatic eye makeup and her signature hairstyle: messy curls pulled into a bouncy updo with cascading tendrils. (The style has served as A-List glam inspiration for years, with Kim Kardashian debuting her own iteration in 2022.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

On the red carpet, the Barb Wire star dazzled photographers with a variety of sexy poses. She was also photographed with her sons, Brandon and Dylan, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Her boys looked dapper at the event in dark suits.

The documentary, which hits the streaming platform on Tuesday, January 31, coincides with the release of her latest book, Love, Pamela, both projects explore Anderson’s life and career.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” read a tweet from Netflix in March 2022. “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

News of the film came one month after the debut of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy miniseries which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Lee, respectively. The show drew inspiration from a 2014 Rolling Stone article about the former couple’s infamous 1990s sex tape scandal.

While the former Playboy model didn’t publicly comment on the series when it aired, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022 that she was “just not interested” in watching and “had no involvement whatsoever” in the production.

Following her 1998 split from Lee, Anderson moved on with Kid Rock. The pair had a whirlwind romance and wed in 2001, but they called it quits the following year. She tied the knot with Rick Salomon in 2007, one year before they went their separate ways. Anderson and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst secretly exchanged vows in 2020 but broke up in 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Anderson on the red carpet at the Pamela: A Love Story premiere: