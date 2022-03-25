Relive Pamela Anderson's Unbelievable Fashion Evolution: Photos

Forever a Baywatch babe! Pamela Anderson, 54, is no stranger to risqué fashion, but that’s not to say her style hasn’t evolved in her three-plus decades in the spotlight.

It all began with the TV star’s iconic red lifeguard swimsuit. But in time, she traded the trademark one-piece for a whole lineup of statement silhouettes. Think: itty-bitty shorts, ultra-tight bodycon dresses, cleavage-baring corsets, and the list goes on.

But that’s not to say Anderson is style-obsessed; she prefers a minimalist way of dressing, per se. In a 2005 interview with WWD, Anderson famously labeled herself as “anti-fashion,” saying: “I always think clothes make you look fat, so I prefer to be naked.”

Nonetheless, she did offer a little insight into her style preferences, which were undeniably a sign of the times. “I’m a Juicy sweatsuit fanatic, I have them all. Or jeans and a tank top and some great shoes. That’s about it, or a big sweater. I designed beach boots, Ugg boots in nonleather. I’m obsessed with those right now. It’s my dropping-my-kids-off-at-school look.”

As a PETA advocate since the ‘90s, the Barb Wire actress doesn’t wear fur, leather, or other animal skins. But she will, however, take the faux route. For example: During a London getaway with then-husband Tommy Lee, she topped off a mini dress with a white faux fur coat. (Oh, and remember when she sent Kim Kardashian a faux fur coat for Christmas and a letter asking her to stop wearing fur?)

She’s also close friends with English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. She’s worn her designs on numerous occasions through the years and has starred in several of her campaigns — even recently. The mom of two was the star of her SS17 campaign, shot by renowned German photographer Juergen Teller.

Flash to the present and the soon-to-be Broadway star (she’s set to star as Roxie Hart in Chicago) has started taking a more refined approach to her style. For example: Just look at the dress she wore for an appearance on Good Morning America. The white cape dress featured a thigh-high slit, but it exuded an elegant, minimalist vibe that we hadn’t seen much of before.

As for her personal life, Anderson is currently single. In January, she split from her fourth husband (and former bodyguard) of one year, Dan Hayhurst. The two tied the knot in a backyard ceremony on Christmas Eve 2020.

Keep scrolling for a comprehensive look at Pamela Andersons’ incredible fashion evolution from the ‘90s to today — and don’t forget that you can also experience reimagined takes on her iconic fashion on Hulu’s new and wildly popular series, Pam & Tommy.