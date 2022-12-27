A stylish Christmas! Pamela Anderson is the star of a new Jacquemus holiday campaign.

In the extravagant ad — which also included a cheeky video and was shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25 — the Baywatch star, 55, posed in Paris, wearing a number of fabulous ‘fits by the fashion house.

The clip sees Anderson dragging a Christmas tree while strutting her stuff down a staircase. On the steps, she is met by Santa Claus and tells him “Christmas is over Santa,” before grabbing his fake beard, pulling it from his face. The beard snaps back, causing him to fall. The Scary Movie 3 actress continues walking and blows a kiss at the camera.

The luxury brand captioned the reel “‘JOYEUX NOËL PAMELA,’” translating to “Merry Christmas, Pamela.” Anderson showed her love for the campaign and commented a heart emoji.

In the video, she stunted an ivory gown with a low back and high neck. To give the frock an asymmetrical look, she wore one glove finished with feathers. The floor-length skirt was completed with plumage at her hips. The Canada native added an oversized straw hat covered in quill.

For the still shots, she looked just as lavish.

In one image, the Playboy model donned a hot pink dress with a slight corset bodice and drop waist skirt. The bodycon featured a slit on the leg and beading at her chest, cinching in the material and making her look even more fashionable.

The Blonde and Blonder star then slipped into a matching blazer and ruffled skirt for a different shot. She flashed a smile and even had a knit flower attached to the side of her face.

Anderson was also photographed in a grunge aesthetic. She posed on a three-wheeled motorcycle as she looked off into the distance. The Home Improvement alum held her helmet and pink purse together while rocking a brown suit with feathered sleeves. Her blonde locks gorgeously blew in the wind.

For her last look of the shoot, Anderson rocked another textured dress. She stood outside a chic cafe holding a drink. The back of the frock was left open, causing it to drape one of her shoulders.

The French fashion house captioned the photos “PAM IN PARIS!” and friends were quick to show their support in the comments. Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk respectively wrote “So great x,” and “Beyond.”

Fans added their loving words to the campaign post by writing comments including “Power collab 👏,” “Always stunning,” and “Honestly @jacquemus is on another level! Always bringing the fire!”

The Crimes of Passion star also shared numerous pictures on her Instagram account showing more of the fabulous shoot.