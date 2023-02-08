The thing worth holding on to! Pamela Anderson still has her iconic red swimsuit from Baywatch — and it “still fits.”

Anderson revealed she kept the one-piece in a Monday, February 6, interview with ET Canada. “I had a couple back then. Now I only have one and it fits,” she told the news outlet, adding that she wears the look “every once in a while.”

The Barb Wire star went on to share that she’s even donned the garment out in public. “One time, I was out with my friends, I was out with Luke Gilford, this photographer, and I was at a party with him. I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?’ I jumped in the shower and came out soaking wet [wearing the suit] and gave everyone mouth to mouth.”

Anderson portrayed Casey Jean “CJ” Parker on Baywatch for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. On the series, which followed a group of lifeguards as they patrolled the beaches of California, the cast all donned red swimsuits as their uniforms.

Anderson appeared to pay homage to her character at the red carpet premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. The Canada native looked radiant in a red gown by Naeem Khan for the film’s Los Angeles debut on January 30.

The floor-length number featured a round neck and sparkles throughout. Anderson paired the garb with crimson sandal heels and jewelry by Cicada and Delfina Delettrez.

To complete the look, the Dancing With the Stars alum wore dramatic eye makeup and her signature hairstyle: messy curls pulled into a bouncy updo with cascading tendrils.

The documentary, which hit the streaming platform on January 31, coincided with the release of her latest book, Love, Pamela. Both projects explore Anderson’s life and career.

“My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” Anderson said in March 2022 after announcing the film. “Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to — I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

In October 2022, the former Home Improvement star announced her book. “It feels like some kind of miracle — to be retracing the painful steps of my youth,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the Playboy Mansion. Just one girl’s messy life. … The book is [an] unpolished attempt. I had no cowriter. My life — as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress. I am so proud of this book.”

Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Following her 1998 split from Lee, Anderson moved on with Kid Rock. The pair had a whirlwind romance and wed in 2001, but they called it quits the following year. She tied the knot with Rick Salomon in 2007, one year before they went their separate ways. Anderson and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst secretly exchanged vows in 2020 but broke up in 2022.