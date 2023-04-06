Another day, another slay! Rihanna commanded attention as she stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles with ASAP Rocky and their 10-month-old son.

The “Umbrella” singer, 35, who is expecting her second child with the “Goldie” rapper, 34, pushed fashion boundaries by wearing an oversized Wu-Tang Clan hockey jersey on Wednesday, April 5. Rihanna glammed up the slouchy number by teaming it with a sexy sheer skirt that showed off her legs. The Barbados native completed the getup with black sandal heels and proved diamonds truly are forever with a variety of sparkly rings. For glam, Rihanna donned a glossy red lip and sharp brows. Her eyes were shielded with a pair of Margiela x Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Rocky, for his part, played it cool in an all-leather getup that included a hooded jacket and straight-leg pants. The New York native was all smiles as he carried their baby boy into the restaurant. Rihanna was seen cradling the little one later in the evening.

Rihanna’s latest outfit comes after she unveiled a different out-of-the-box maternity look last month. On March 15, she showed off her bare bump in a long-sleeve crop top from Loewe’s 2023 resort collection with baggy jeans while out and about with Rocky in Los Angeles.

That same month, she performed at the 95th annual Academy Awards in a sparkly Mason Margiela bustier top after hitting the red carpet in a leather gown by Alaïa. Her bold style moments come as no surprise, however, after unveiling back-to-back bump-paring pieces with her first pregnancy in 2022.

The “Man Down” songstress announced baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12. During her live gig at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Grammy winner showed off her growing belly in an all-red Loewe ensemble. Rihanna was even photographed touching her stomach during the musical set, while Rocky filmed the performance on his phone.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time that “Rihanna had some butterflies going into” her performance but “did a great job focusing on herself.” The insider added: “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”