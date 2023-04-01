He wants his mama! Rihanna revealed her 11-month-old son is a rather attached to her.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” the “Disturbia” singer, 35, captioned a video via Instagram, on Saturday, April 1.

In the clip, the baby (whose name has yet to be revealed) seems fussy but immediately smiles as Rihanna lets him sit in her lap. While Rihanna doesn’t show her face, her Savage x Fenty bra is clearly seen while her little guy wears a mint green shirt.

“Please?” Rihanna asks her son. However, the baby seems intent on watching Cocomelon in his mom’s arms.

The Fenty Beauty founder and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2022. During her February Super Bowl LVI performance in Arizona, the songstress revealed that baby No. 2 on the way. Rihanna showed off her baby bump in an all-red Loewe ensemble, announcing her pregnancy as she belted out her biggest hits.

The “Umbrella” singer is thrilled that her pregnancy is no longer a secret after the Super Bowl. “Right now, she’s relieved the news is out there and she doesn’t have to tip-toe around or evade people’s questions anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “It’s an easier adjustment this time because she’s able to apply what worked last pregnancy, and she’s super excited and blessed to be having a second baby so soon.”

Rihanna and Rocky, 34, were “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast,” a second source told Us at the time. “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!”

The insider added, “Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again. They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member.”

The happy couple and their son posed for the March issue of British Vogue, and the Barbados native gushed about becoming a mom.

“It’s legendary,” the Grammy winner said. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever … You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself to get that far because … it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna told Vogue her son’s birth was “beautiful,” gushing that she still “cannot believe it.”

“Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she raved.