Another day, another unconventional fashion statement from Katie Holmes! The actress pushed fashion boundaries by wearing a dress and skirt — at the same time.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, was a must-see as she stepped out in New York City to promote her new film, Rare Objects, on Tuesday, April 11, at 92NY. For the occasion, Holmes donned a white shirt dress underneath an asymmetrical skirt. The kilt featured a paisley design and was completed with a gaping cutout that exposed the pleats of the Batman Begins star’s frock. Though unexpected, the pairings complemented each other, creating an eye-catching outfit.

Holmes teamed the look with an ivory top handle bag from Prada and square-toe kitten heels. For glam, the Alone Together actress rocked rosy cheeks, glossy lips and styled her brunette tresses in loose waves.

Her Tuesday look comes shortly after she opened up about her viral cashmere bra that made headlines in August 2019. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, April 10, Holmes admitted that she has “no idea” why the bandeau, which she paired with a matching cardigan and skinny jeans, sparked so much chatter.

“I love the brand Khaite,” Holmes said of the designer of the cozy piece. “But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward.”

She added: “I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

Being a style icon isn’t the only accolade Holmes boasts. In addition to staring in Rare Objects, the Ohio native directed, produced and cowrote the film. The project follows a young woman as she works to rebuild her life with a job at a local antique store. As she regains her sense of self and finds friendship with another woman, the trauma of her past “begins to resurface,” per IMDb.

Holmes gushed about the project during her Wednesday, April 12, appearance on Today, telling host Hoda Kotb: “It feels wonderful.”

She continued: “What was most important to me about making this movie and what was so attractive to me [about the book by Kathleen Tessaro], was this friendship between these two women. I feel so grateful for the women in my life, who have supported me … and I felt like that was something I really wanted see on screen— that human connection, it can really make a difference in someone’s life.”