Katie Holmes nearly broke the internet when she stepped out in New York City, wearing a cashmere bra in August 2019. The fashion statement has since been hailed as an iconic style moment — but the actress has “no idea” why.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, opened up about the look in a Monday, April 10, interview with WSJ. Magazine, sharing her opinion on the outfit. “I love the brand Khaite,” Holmes said of the designer of the cozy piece. “But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward.”

She added: “I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

Holmes looked effortlessly cool — and provided major post-breakup style inspiration following her split from Jamie Foxx – when she was seen in the Big Apple wearing the $500 knit bra, which she styled with a coordinating cardigan that retailed for $1,540. The Batman Begins actress finalized the look with classic blue jeans and a crossbody handbag. Just hours after Holmes was seen in the look, the top sold out online, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

The Ohio native previously spoke out about the viral moment in her November 2019 cover story for Elle U.K., sharing: “I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about … I just put it on and left the house.”

She opened up further in the April 2020 issue of InStyle. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!’” Holmes explained. “I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.”

More recently, Holmes made headlines for a different style choice. She shocked fashionistas all over the world when she attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2022, wearing a mini dress and jeans, which reminded many of Us of the early 2000s.

In an interview with The New York Times, published that month, Holmes stylist, Brie Welch, explained that the silky dark blue number was actually a top and not a frock. “We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans,” she told the newspaper, adding that both she and Holmes wanted to create a “youthful” feel for the holiday soiree.

As for the sneakers, the fashion guru said Holmes wanted to be comfortable. “On the day of — and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here, she said she wanted to wear sneakers because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa,” Welch told the Times.