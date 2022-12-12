Yay or nay? Katie Holmes took a major fashion risk at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City.

The actress, 43, threw it back to the early 2000s at the Friday, December 9, soiree, when she arrived in a mini dress over jeans. The satin navy blue frock featured a bow at the bodice and a cinched waist and her denim was equipped with a loose-fitting silhouette. She finalized the outfit with a pair of black sneakers by New Balance. For her glam, Holmes donned a soft beat, which included mascara and a rosy lip. She wore her signature brunette tresses in beachy waves.

The mini dress and jeans combo is one of the most memorable trends of all time. It was seen on the red carpet by stars including Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale and Anne Hathaway and on TV by Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Girlfriends‘ Joan Clayton (Tracee Ellis Ross). Perhaps Holmes was paying homage to her own early 2000s character, Joey Potter from Dawson’s Creek.

Surprisingly, the questionable aesthetic is making a comeback. The fall/winter 2022 runways — including Chloe, Off-White and Valentino — were filled with modernized iterations of the style. This time around, designers paired sleeker dresses with more tailored trousers, giving the outfit a polished finish.

Holmes, however, is no rookie when it comes to bringing backdated trends. She’s been known to sport overalls, cargo pants, and cropped cardigans. She famously repopularized denim midi skirts in 2018.

In September, the Alone Together star opened up about her wardrobe, telling British Vogue: “My personal style is pretty classic.”

She continued: “I like taking risk and having fun with fashion, but I tend to gravitate towards simple design and things that are very meaningful. I appreciate the work that is involved in making a piece … I’m very honored that people like my style because I like to infuse design into everything that I do.”

Holmes added that she’s never afraid to pull off an outfit repeat, sharing: “I tend to have a few good pieces and re-wear them.”

When she’s not spearheading fashion movements, Holmes can be seen in classic suits, dazzling gowns and figure-flattering jumpsuits. At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards last month, the First Daughter actress wowed in a sparkly fringe dress by Jonathan Simkhai. The number featured a mesh construction with tassels at the hem.