



Katie Holmes essentially broke the Internet when she stepped out in a cashmere bra peeking out from underneath a matching sweater post-Jamie Foxx split. But as it turns out, she never thought of it as a break-up revenge outfit. It was just comfy!

In her cover story for Elle U.K.’s December issue, the former Dawson’s Creek star discussed the infamous sweater combo when she showed up to the interview in the same beige cardigan.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about,” she said, insisting that she never thought much more about it other than the fact that it was comfortable and she liked the brand, Khaite. “I just put it on and left the house.”

In fact, she didn’t even hear about the commotion she caused online until a friend told her — and she wasn’t sure how she felt about it. “It’s a lot,” she said. “That kind of attention is.”

She continued, “I try to keep it in perspective because it just is what it is. I try to look nice when I leave the house. I’m very private and quiet, so it’s interesting that there’s that part of my life.”

After pictures of the 40-year-old stepping out in the memorable ensemble made their rounds on Tuesday, August 27, the undergarment sold out within the hour. Turns out everyone loved it just as much as the actress. “I bought [the bra] because I thought it was cool,” she told Elle. “The cardigan’s so big, it’s cute to just wear the bra underneath it.” No kidding!

When speaking to Vogue at the Elie Tahari Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show on Thursday, September 5, she also touched on the reason she purchased the pair of items. “It was very comfortable and easy and I think they [Khaite] do such a good job with creating beautiful luxury items,” she said. “They are very accessible and classic so you can have it for a long time, and I like to shop that way. I’m not always buying new stuff and I can wear it again.”