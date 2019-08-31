Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann started their namesake label in Sydney in 1991, and the brand was an instant hit. “She is feminine, optimistic and likes to have fun with fashion. She enjoys traveling and experiencing the world and having a great time along the way,” Nicky tells Us of her customers. So it’s easy to see why celebs covet their flirty frocks—in pretty prints and elegant lace, which can seamlessly transition from the red carpet to the street.

“As a designer, I’m someone who likes to make dressing exciting, and I want to inspire whoever is wearing our pieces to take a few risks and enjoy herself,” says Nicky. “We’re always working to achieve that emotional response in a collection. If they feel great, they look great!”

“There’s been lots of highlights!” Nicky says of the famous faces who are fans, one of the most influential being Beyoncé, who has worn Zimmermann dresses to movie premiers, on vacation in Italy and even in her iconic “Formation” music video.

“I feel really lucky to be able to work with these women and create something for an important moment in their careers,” Nicky explains. “One of the favourite things for me as a designer is when Zimmermann is connected with good times in people’s lives. It’s nice to be a part of that.”

Two recent memorable looks for Nicky include Katie Holmes’ two piece ensemble, of which she muses, “I love the different prints and textures in the collection, like the lift-off embroidered butterflies on this skirt and Chantilly lace top.” Also, Lauren Dern’s leopard-print midi: “I love Laura in this dress at our recent Capri event,” she says, adding, “I always love to travel with as many light and sunny summer dresses as possible, that you can wear from day to night.”

Scroll through to see how more Hollywood beauties wear Zimmermann’s effortlessly chic designs, including Naomie Harris, Ginnifer Goodwin and more.