



Katie Holmes is seriously killing it in the fashion department lately, proving that she knows how to bring her A game when it matters most — like after a breakup.

News broke that former Dawson’s Creek star split with Jamie Foxx on August 19 after six years of dating. Eight days later she stepped out in a cashmere bra that just about broke the Internet. Now she’s done it again in another casually chic number that we cannot get enough of.

On Friday, September 6, Holmes was spotted in New York City wearing a red ensemble that’s just as incredible. Paired with a lamé asymmetrical skirt, the 40-year-old wore the coolest layered cardigan with a plunging neckline and loose fit (again). One thing is for certain: she really knows how to have a sophisticated sweater moment unlike anyone we’ve ever seen, officially making her our unexpected fall wardrobe muse.

Her accessories game was also strong, wearing cream block-heel sandals, a small black shoulder bag, large square sunglasses and layered necklaces with charms on the end.

As good as this look is, we’re not sure it quite tops the luxe bra and sweater combo from Tuesday, August 27. But then again, what can?

Katie Holmes’ Cashmere Bra Sold Out in an Hour After Pictures of Her Wearing It Were Released

The $520 knitted bralette and $1,540 sweater from Khaite NY sold out within an hour of the photos being released. But one of the coolest things about that set is that the Batman Begins actress bought it herself.

“It was very comfortable and easy and I think they [Khaite] do such a good job with creating beautiful luxury items,” she told Vogue at the Elie Tahari’s spring-summer 2020 fashion show on Thursday, September 5. “They are very accessible and classic so you can have it for a long time, and I like to shop that way. I’m not always buying new stuff and I can wear it again.”

