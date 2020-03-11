Katie Holmes Reveals How Her Viral Cashmere Bra Moment Happened

Humble Holmes! When Katie Holmes stepped out in a matching cashmere bra and cardigan after splitting from Jamie Foxx in August 2019, she never thought it would become a viral moment.

“Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!'” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, said in the April 2020 issue of InStyle. “I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.”

The Batman Begins actress rocked the effortlessly chic outfit as she strolled around New York City last summer, the same day Us Weekly confirmed her split from Foxx, 52. A source later revealed to Us that Holmes, who looked completely unbothered while hailing a cab in an off-the-shoulder beige cardigan and high waisted jeans, was the one who called off their six-year relationship.

It only took an hour for the Khaite NY undergarment to sell out online after photos of Holmes in the stylish ensemble made rounds on social media. However, the actress never intended to create such an iconic ensemble.

“I didn’t want to get into trouble with my teenager!” she told InStyle, admitting that she and her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, were kicking off a school shopping excursion that day. “I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue. It looked way more glamorous than it was.”

The Logan Lucky star reluctantly addressed the fashion phenomenon in December 2019, telling Elle U.K. that she had “just put it on and left the house” and “wasn’t expecting” it to make headlines.

Despite her confusion over the way fans reacted to what she thought was a simple outfit, Holmes has a healthy sense of humor about her meme-worthy moment.

“I have been in this business for quite some time,” she told InStyle. “It’s been a really exciting time because of the cashmere bra.”