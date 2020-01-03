It’s ladies’ night! Katie Holmes just had a fun, wine-filled outing with fellow Dawson’s Creek alum Mary-Margaret Humes.

Holmes and Humes, who played Joey Potter and Dawson’s mom Gail Leery on the teen drama, respectively, reunited for a girls’ night out after the Christmas holiday. In photos posted to Instagram by Humes, the duo smiled and laughed while enjoying a glass of red wine.

“About last night…🍷🍷🍷🍷 with @katieholmes212,” Humes, 65, captioned several pics of the duo on Friday, January 3. “Ummm, don’t ask!”

Holmes, 41, previously caught up with Humes around this time last year. At the time, the Batman Begins actress shared a snap of the pair on New Year’s Eve having “wine and laughter.” She also regarded her former castmate as a “dear friend.”

When Humes posted the same photo, she considered their hangout with Holmes to be “a great way to say farewell to 2018.” Humes added that she “seriously couldn’t love” Holmes “more” than she already does.

The next day, the Renegade actress shared a snap with the First Daughter star “gliding into 2019” during a fun-filled ski trip.

Holmes and Humes aren’t the only Dawson’s Creek alums to have stayed close since the show wrapped in May 2003. Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, who played Jen and Audrey, respectively, have become the definition of friendship goals following their days on the WB series.

In June 2019, the This Will Only Hurt a Little author shared exclusively with Us Weekly the secret to her long friendship with the Academy Award nominee. “Whether you’re, like, in the public eye or not, I think the secret to longevity in friendships is putting in the time and the understanding and working through any issues that might arise,” Philipps, 40, said at the time. “I think that especially now with texting, it’s even easier to stay in touch with people and be communicative.”

The close friendship between Philipps, who shares Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6, with Marc Silverstein, and Williams, who welcomed Matilda, 14, with late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger in 2005, has even influenced how their children bond. The Cougar Town alum told Us in August 2019 that the pair’s daughters “call each other godsisters.” However, she noted that things can become “tricky” sometimes due to the girls’ age difference.

“They’re not the same ages, but you know, they’re like cousins, kind of,” she continued. “They’ll see each other once or twice a year and hang out, but they’re not quite yet… like, when they’re older I think they’ll appreciate their relationships.”