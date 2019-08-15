



BFF goals! Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are less like friends and more like family. The Freaks and Geeks alum, 40, exclusively tells Us Weekly how their close bond has impacted their kids.

“They call each other godsisters, which is cute,” Philipps tells Us while hosting a back-to-school themed crafternoon event with Michaels at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. “They’re definitely… it’s like family.”

The actress does note that the age difference between her daughters, Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6, and Williams’ daughter Matilda, 13, makes their relationship “a little bit tricky.”

“They’re not the same ages, but you know, they’re like cousins kind of,” she adds. “They’ll see each other once or twice a year and hang out, but they’re not quite yet… like when they’re older I think they’ll appreciate their relationships.”

Regardless, Williams, 38, and Philipps couldn’t be closer. “I’m constantly impressed by her for so many reasons,” she continues. “She is brilliant and she’s incredible at her job and she’s an incredible mother.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

