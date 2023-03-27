Back to Capeside! Katie Holmes reunited with two of her Dawson’s Creek costars after they came to see her perform in the Off-Broadway play The Wanderers.

John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes supported the First Daughter actress, 44, at the Friday, March 24, performance of the show in New York City. “Thank you @thereal_marymargarethumes and @johnwesleyshippjr for your support and love!” Holmes wrote via her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself with her former castmates and friend JC Alvarez.

Humes, 68, reposted the same photo via her own Instagram account, adding the caption: “An amazing night watching our beautiful @katieholmes perform. 👏👏👏👏 She was sensational as always!! Go see The WANDERERS @roundaboutnyc #foreverfriends #dawsonscreek 25 years later ❤️❤️❤️.”

Shipp, also 68, advised his Instagram followers to see the play as well, sharing additional snaps from the evening. “Go see #thewanderer at #roundabout @ #laurapelstheatre – a wonderful friend in an entertaining & meaningful play – love you, Katie,” he wrote on Saturday, March 25.

Humes and Shipp played Gail and Mitch Leery, respectively, on Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003. Mitch and Gail were the parents of Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), who dated Holmes’ character, Joey Potter, off and on throughout the series.

In January, the teen drama celebrated its 25th anniversary. “Twenty-five years ago today … my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day … instantly,” Van Der Beek, 46, wrote via Instagram at the time. “It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing ‘no,’ and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight.”

Two months later, Holmes admitted that she can’t believe 25 years have passed since the show’s debut. “How can it be 25 years?” she asked during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, adding that she and her former colleagues still check in with each other. “I just saw [creator] Kevin Williamson the other night. He came to The Wanderers, which was really so nice of him. We went to dinner after and caught up.”

The Batman Begins actress added: “It’s amazing to start in this industry so young and to maintain those friendships. To know people who carry your memories and for you to carry theirs is something so special, so it’s so delightful.”