A forever type of love! Claire Holt has found her perfect match in husband Andrew Joblon.

The Originals alum announced in July 2017 that she had started seeing the real estate executive, nearly eight months after she split from ex-husband Matthew Kaplan.

Holt and Joblon got engaged five months later. “My heart is so full,” she gushed via Instagram in December 2017, sharing a photo of her diamond ring.

The twosome tied the knot in August 2018 in a dreamy, floral-covered ceremony in Beverly Hills.

“Punching above my weight class,” Joblon quipped via Instagram in November 2021 after he uploaded a pic of the couple on the red carpet.

The Australian actress and the businessman have also expanded their family through the years. The twosome share son James, born in March 2019, and daughter Elle, born in September 2020, after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“I’ve never felt more broken in my life,” Holt wrote via Instagram in March 2018 of her pregnancy loss. “I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it’s important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it.”

She added at the time: “I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience.”

The Vampire Diaries alum also leaned on Joblon for support.

“It was just really amazing to have a partner who was relentlessly there for me and so supportive and fights his own pain to help me out through it all,” Holt exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “It was a really beautiful experience, as well. Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together. And I think it’s difficult to say this because I would have loved to have had the baby and have the pregnancy work out … but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much, and it really strengthened our relationship.”

Amidst raising their rainbow babies, Holt and Joblon confirmed in May 2023 that they were expecting their third child.

“Happy because we are growing,” the H20: Just Add Water alum gushed via Instagram Story at the time, sharing photos of her baby bump while at Cannes Film Festival in France.

Scroll below to revisit Holt and Joblon’s sweetest moments together: