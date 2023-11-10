Claire Holt and her husband, Andrew Joblon, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

Holt, 35, shared the news via Instagram on Friday, November 10. The Originals alum shared a photo with Joblon, 40, at the hospital, announcing her son’s name as Ford.

Holt debuted her baby bump on the Killers of the Flower Moon red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May before sharing the exciting news via social media.

“Me & no 3,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her at the event.

The former Vampire Diaries star revealed in July 2017 that she sparked a romance with the real estate executive. The duo got engaged just five months later.

“My heart is so full,” Holt wrote via Instagram in December 2017, uploading a photo of the couple kissing while showing off her engagement ring.

The twosome tied the knot in August 2018. Earlier that year, the Australia native revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I took this photo 10 years ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life,” Holt shared via Instagram in March 2018.

Less than one year after revealing their loss, the newlyweds announced in October 2018 that their family was expanding.

“My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty, but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life,” the Mean Girls 2 actress wrote via Instagram at the time.“Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today.”

Four months later, Holt opened up to Us Weekly about how experiencing a miscarriage brought her and her husband closer together.

“It was just really amazing to have a partner who was relentlessly there for me and so supportive and fights his own pain to help me out through it all,” the H20: Just Add Water star explained in February 2019. “It was a really beautiful experience, as well. Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together. And I think it’s difficult to say this because I would have loved to have had the baby and the pregnancy work out … but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much, and it really strengthened our relationship.”

The pair welcomed their first child, James, in March 2019. Nearly one year later, Holt announced she was pregnant again and gave birth to the pair’s second child, Elle, in September 2020.