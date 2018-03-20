Puppies make the world a better place. Claire Holt must know that because she and her fiancé, Andrew Joblin, adopted a rescue puppy on Tuesday, March 20.

“Bringing this guy home with us. Welcome to the fam, Teddy! #rescuedog,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Joblin — who she’s been engaged to since December 2017 — cuddling with their new little fella.

The Originals star, 29, also shared a close-up of the pup lying on a couch looking adorable on her Instagram Story.

The puppy is a welcome addition to the family after a heartbreaking time for Holt and her fiancé. She revealed on March 4 that she had suffered a miscarriage. “I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never been more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it’s important.”

The Vampire Diaries alum encouraged other women to open up about their experiences with miscarriage because that’s what helped her through her own: “It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves … To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.”

Holt thanked her followers for reaching out to her with words of support on Instagram on March 6. “I got your back. Thank you for having mine,” she told them.

