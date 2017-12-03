Claire Holt announced her engagement to Andrew Joblin, just eight months after splitting from her husband.

The Aussie actress, 29, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, December 3, with a photo of the happy couple kissing as she showed off her stunning engagement ring. She captioned it, ”My heart is so full” with a heart emoji.

My heart is so full ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:51am PST

The Vampire Diaries star revealed the couple were dating in July, when she shared photos on Instagram of them vacationing in Italy. In one pic, the pair hung out on a boat with the Originals actress grinning while wearing a black hat. In another, she shared a photo of them kissing alongside another couple embracing, captioning it, “Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life. Thanks for the memories!”

The couple also took their relationship to her homeland, where she took a sweet pic of her beau — who was previously linked to Amanda Seyfried — enjoying the view in Sydney, Australia. “Take me back to this place with this person,” she wrote, accompanied by the heart eye emoji.

The H20: Just Add Water star was previously married to TV producer Matthew Kaplan. Holt announced in 2015 that she and Kaplan were engaged one year after she quit the Vampire Diaries spin-off so she could spend more time with family. “I made a life choice, not a career choice,” she said at the time.

As previously reported, the former couple tied the knot in April 2016, but Kaplan filed for divorce just one day before their first wedding anniversary citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. One week later, Holt filed a response and listed the separation date as April 27, while Kaplan had listed April 24.

