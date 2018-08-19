The Originals star Claire Holt married fiancé Andrew Joblon on Saturday, August 18.

The Australian actress, 30, posted a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram on Sunday, August 19, confirming the happy news. The couple posed under an arch covered with pink roses in the romantic pic. The bride wore a strapless lace gown and held a gorgeous bouquet, while the groom wore a gray suit and white sneakers. The couple’s dog, Teddy, is also in the pic.

8.18.18 ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Photographer Kelley Raye, who took the photo, also shared it on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Yesterday with @claireholt and @ajoblon was amazing. Also can we all just take in Teddy’s ‘tuxedo’ for a minute?”

Joblon also shared a shot that showed him kissing his bride.

The Vampire Diaries alum announced her engagement to the real estate executive in December 2017, just eight months after splitting from her first husband, TV producer Matthew Kaplan. Holt and Kaplan tied the knot in April 2016 but he filed for divorce one day before their first wedding anniversary.

Holt revealed in March this year that she had suffered a miscarriage, writing in an emotional Instagram post, “I’ve never felt more broken in my life.”

She said she was sharing her story in the hope of letting other women know they aren’t alone.

“I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner,” Holt added. “Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him.”

She and Joblon adopted Teddy, a rescue puppy, later that same month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!