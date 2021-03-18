They’ll always be Rebekah and Hayley! Claire Holt and Phoebe Tonkin reunited for a playdate with the former’s kids and reminisced not on The Originals but on H 2 O: Just Add Water.

Holt’s husband, Andrew Joblon, posted an Instagram photo of the former costars on Wednesday, March 17. “These girls keep making excuses about why they can’t shower,” he quipped.

In the shot, Tonkin, 31, held her pal’s 6-month-old daughter, Elle, while Holt, 32, balanced her 23-month-old son, James, on her shoulders.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, who married Joblon, 38, in August 2018, reposted the pic on her Instagram Story, writing, “Loves a dad joke.”

Before the friends entered the Vampire Diaries universe, they starred on H 2 O: Just Add Water. Tonkin portrayed Cleo from 2006 to 2010, while Holt played Emma from 2006 to 2008.

The Australian actresses later transitioned to The Originals, on which Holt took on the role of Rebekah Mikaelson and Tonkin played Hayley Marshall from 2013 to 2018.

The Affair alum reflected on her lasting friendship with Holt during a 2014 fan event. “Claire was, like, the first person obviously that I told [about landing the part of Hayley],” she explained at the time. “I was 15 years old when I met Claire; she was 16. We were both in the Gold Coast, which is a beach town in Sydney, for years. And then, when I moved to L.A., I actually stayed on Claire’s couch when I was auditioning. And she was like, ‘This is the local coffee place.’ She really showed me the ropes of Los Angeles.”

As such, Tonkin was thrilled to reunite with the 47 Meters Down star on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. “When I found out I was coming on Vampire Diaries and I told her, I think she was just so excited to have a buddy in Atlanta,” she recalled. “And then, of course, when we had The Originals, it was just, like, great. Now we just both exclusively do TV shows together.”

Holt, meanwhile, got nostalgic for her time on The Originals in February, posting several behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram. “Are photo dumps still a thing?” she asked her followers. “TOGS edition.” She shared pics with Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Daniel Gillies, Riley Voelkel, Joseph Morgan and more of her costars.

Voelkel, 30, and Davis, 36, each left three heart emojis in the comments section at the time.