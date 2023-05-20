Oh, baby! Claire Holt revealed her third pregnancy while attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 20.

The Originals alum, 34, debuted her baby bump on the Killers of the Flower Moon red carpet, as she stunned in a gray, halter-neck Lanvin gown with a lengthy train.

“Me & no 3 ✨,” Holt wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing more snaps from the event.

While neither Holt nor husband Andrew Joblon have further addressed their family’s future addition, the actress noted her joy to return to the film festival in France. “Excited for round two,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, May 19, sharing a throwback snap of herself from the May 2022 carpet.

Holt and Joblon, 40, who wed in 2018, first became parents in March 2019 when they welcomed son James. Daughter Elle followed one year later in September 2020.

“She’s here,” the H20: Just Add Water alum wrote via Instagram, announcing her little girl’s birth. “Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother.”

The real estate executive, for his part, praised his partner’s strength during the delivery.

“[Claire] again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior – I love you with all my heart,” Joblon gushed via his Instagram. “Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year. All the women out there, no debate from me, you guys are the superior gender and it’s not even close!! My heart is full.”

While Holt has enjoyed raising her two little ones, she has also been candid about her postpartum struggles.

“I won’t lie to you. It’s been rough,” the Australia native said during an Instagram Story Q&A weeks after giving birth to Elle. “Bleeding nips aren’t fun for anyone. I had a lactation consultant come over and help me to latch her properly and it’s made a huge difference.”

She continued: “Going to stick with it as I know it gets easier and I’m coping mentally.”

Prior to welcoming James, the married couple had suffered a miscarriage.

“It was just really amazing to have a partner who was relentlessly there for me and so supportive and fights his own pain to help me out through it all,” the 47 Meters Down actress exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019, praising Joblon. “It was really beautiful as well. Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together. And I think it’s difficult to say this, because I would have loved to have had the baby and the pregnancy work out, but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much and it really strengthened our relationship.”