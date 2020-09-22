Ups and downs. Claire Holt spoke candidly about breast-feeding her baby girl after giving birth earlier this month.

“I won’t lie to you,” the actress, 32, wrote during a Monday, September 21, Instagram Story Q&A session. “It’s been rough. Bleeding nips aren’t fun for anyone. I had a lactation consultant come over and help me to latch her properly and it’s made a huge difference.”

The Vampire Diaries alum went on to write that she plans to “stick with” nursing, explaining, “I know it gets easier and I’m coping mentally.”

The Aussie welcomed her and Andrew Joblon’s daughter, Elle, on September 12 after an epidural.

Holt recalled, “Labored for 19 hours then needed the pain relief. It kinda messed up my leg but at least I didn’t feel the contractions after that. I think it helped me (and my pelvis) to relax so the baby could turn. Leg is fine now FYI.”

She and her husband, 37, also share their son, James, 17 months. When first breast-feeding her baby boy, Holt opened up via Instagram about the “tough” time she was having.

“Exhausted, in pain, feeling defeated,” the Originals alum captioned a tearful selfie in April 2019. “I’ve had many moments like this since my son arrived. My only concern is making sure his needs are met, yet I often feel that I’m falling short. Motherhood is an overwhelming combination of bliss and self-doubt.”

The new mom added at the time: “I try to remind myself that I can’t be perfect. I can’t be everything for everyone. I just have to do my best and take it one hour at a time. Thankfully, this little guy is worth every second of struggle. Mamas out there — tell me I’m not alone??”

Amanda Seyfried commented on the social media upload with nursing advice, writing, “I gave myself two days off in the first week so I wouldn’t be scared and sad every time she woke up to feed. And it helped so much. No guilt. Just pump and bottle. And then did both throughout. Less pressure. You’re not alone.”

Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski are the parents of a 3-year-old daughter.