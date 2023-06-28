Celebrity Moms Share Breast-Feeding Struggles After Giving Birth

Sharing their struggles. Amanda Seyfried, Khloé Kardashian and more celebrity moms have been vocal about their challenges with breast-feeding.

“You become very desperate,” the Mamma Mia! actress — who shares two children with husband Thomas Sadoski — exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 of her first experience trying to breast-feed. “Because up until recently, it’s like a hidden, closeted thing. Breast-feeding is incredibly hard. If you don’t find it hard, you are rare. A rare, lucky person.”

Seyfried continued: “I feel like we’re all talking about it, but not enough still. Because I remember when I was having trouble, I mean, I was reaching out to [friends] saying, ‘I haven’t spoken to you in, like, a year, but how do you…?’”

The Mean Girls star — who wed the Life in Pieces alum in March 2017 — gave birth to daughter Nina and a son in 2017 and 2020, respectively. After dealing with her struggles independently, Seyfried has found a newfound “love” of passing on her words of wisdom to other moms in similar situations.

“I have, like, a very, very, very perfect group of women in my life, and if I need to lean, I’m just, like, falling onto these people,” the Veronica Mars alum told Us in 2019. “We’re all each other’s rocks. And it’s funny because when one of your girlfriends is struggling, you end up taking the role of the rock and then when you’re struggling, they do. … It’s a give and take, and that’s the best kind of friendship.”

Kardashian, for her part, struggled to breast-feed daughter True — whom she coparents with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — for “weeks and “weeks” after her April 2018 birth.

“For me, it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping,” the Kardashians star wrote via Twitter the following November. “I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula.”

Kardashian continued at the time: “I tried literally EVERYTHING!! Doctors came to check, I met with the lactation specialist, I did power pumping, I drink the tea, ate the cookies, did special massages etc. it just wasn’t working for me. Once True started loosing [sic] weight bc of it, I had to give her formula.”

The Good American designer and Thompson — who ultimately called it quits for good in late 2021 — welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in July 2022, the basketball star’s fourth child. (Thompson also shares son Prince with Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.)

