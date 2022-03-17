Happy in Hudson! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have settled into their new normal since relocating their brood to a farm in upstate New York.

“The vibe [in Hudson County] just suits them all as a family, they love being around nature and away from the hustle of city life,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Amanda loves to hike. She and Thomas [are] huge fans of the outdoors and they’ve been taking the kids out locally, plus exploring more of the East Coast.”

While the insider notes that the 36-year-old Mamma Mia! actress, who wed the 45-year-old Newsroom alum in March 2017, still “commutes back and forth” to Los Angeles for business “when she needs to,” the couple have been able to manage their rural life.

“Thomas comes with her when he can, but he’s equally adept at being a hands-on dad and taking care of business at home when she’s busy and he’s not,” the source adds. “They try to time their schedules that way, as well as making plenty of time for date nights and trips away by themselves.”

The Dropout star and Sadoski were first linked in March 2016 after previously starring together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. After six months of dating, Us broke the news that the couple were engaged. The twosome later confirmed that the Art of Racing in the Rain star was expecting their first child. (Daughter Nina was born in March 2017, less than two weeks after the pair’s secret nuptials.)

Nearly three years later, the pair welcomed their son, Thomas, in September 2020. The baby boy arrived shortly after the family moved to the country.

“We live upstate. It’s, kind of, where my daughter goes to school when school happens. We’re residents here. It’s kind of amazing,” the Pennsylvania native gushed during an August 2020 interview on Molner’s Table. “I live on a farm. It’s what I’ve always wanted. Now, with this [coronavirus] pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay [put]. We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”

Seyfried told Katie Couric Media CEO John Molner that the couple have a variety of animals living on their farm, including horses, goats, dogs and turtles.

“I get up, I feed the animals,” she explained at the time. “I recently really trained Tommy, my husband, to be able to feed [them]. He knows everything now. He can do everything. … These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals].”

The Mean Girls star continued: “And you know what? Our family is still together. I definitely think my marriage is, like, even stronger.”

