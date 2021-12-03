Amanda Seyfried’s sweeties! The actress shares two children with husband Thomas Sadoski and has given rare glimpses into their family life over the years.

The Mamma Mia! star began dating the Newsroom alum in 2016 after previous relationships with Dominic Cooper and Justin Long. The pair tied the knot in March of the following year.

“We eloped,” the actor told James Corden at the time. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing. … It was everything it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

The bride joked two months prior that she had been “married so many times” on screen and wanted small nuptials of her own.

“I don’t want a white dress!” the then-pregnant star told Vogue Australia in January 2017. “I’ve worn so many of them. The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment. … I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready.”

The couple’s first child, a baby girl, was born the same month as their ceremony. As for their baby boy, he arrived in September 2020 after Seyfried kept her pregnancy under wraps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The little one’s arrival came one year after Sadoski exclusively told Us Weekly that he wanted more children with the Mean Girls star.

“Hopefully! It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship,” the Connecticut native said in December 2019. “It’s frankly super heroic work to grow a human being. Superheroes live amongst us and they’re called women. Because, that’s actually something that doesn’t make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it’s incredible. When she decides she’s ready to use her superpower to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

Watching the Pennsylvania native give birth was an “amazing experience,” Sadoski went on to gush to Us.

“It was just really cool to be there with the person I love and share that moment, but she also gave me really strict instructions — ‘You stay shoulders up!’” the Life in Pieces star said. “We just had a really beautiful bonding experience during the whole thing.”

Keep scrolling to see Seyfried’s rare quotes about raising their two kids, as well as her family photos.