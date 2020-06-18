Not a big fan! Amanda Seyfried’s 3-year-old daughter doesn’t want to listen to her mom’s singing voice when they’re hanging at home.

“She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me,” the actress, 34, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, June 17. “She’s smart. I’ve [got to] think of a way to [negotiate] because I’m a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I’m going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have.”

While the Mamma Mia! star keeps her and Thomas Sadoski’s little one’s life private, she “can’t help but share these insane conversations” with the world.

“[She’s] so in touch sometimes it’s scary, but it’s also super funny,” the Pennsylvania native told the outlet. “I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will. I don’t share her face or anything [online]. I’ll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life.”

She and her husband, 43, welcomed their baby girl in March 2017. Two years later, the Newsroom alum told Us Weekly exclusively that he “hopefully” will expand his family with Seyfried.

Sadoski clarified in December 2019: “It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship.”

The Connecticut native went on to call his wife’s birth “super heroic.” The actor told Us at the time: “Superheroes live amongst us and they’re called women. Because, that’s actually something that doesn’t make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it’s incredible. When she decides she’s ready to use her super power to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

The couple, who wed in 2017, “had a really beautiful bonding experience” when their daughter arrived. Sadoski shared, “It was such an amazing experience for me to be there with Amanda during those moments. I wasn’t freaked out at all. It was just really cool to be there with the person I love and share that moment, but she also gave me really strict instructions — ‘You stay shoulders up!’’