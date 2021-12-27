Better safe than sorry. Amanda Seyfried made the difficult decision to isolate away from her family members on Christmas after being exposed to the coronavirus.

“It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad, [Thomas Sadoski], and brother this Christmas,” the actress, 36, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, December 25, of her 4-year-old daughter hugging her 15-month-old son. “It’s a s–t time to be in isolation, and it’s happening everywhere. I’m trying my very, very best to find the beauty, adjust to the reality and make incredible memories of our barn holiday but it’s f–king hard. And that’s OK too.”

The Pennsylvania native wished her social media followers a merry Christmas, concluding, “Hold the people you can hold tighter, even.”

Emmy Rossum commented on the Instagram post with heart emojis, while Jenna Dewan wrote, “Awwww sending you guys so much love.”

Seyfried wrote via Instagram Stories that she was exposed to COVID-19 “three days before [she] was eligible for her booster,” adding, “I’m left wondering if the six-month rule between shots still holds the same weight. If I’d been able to get my booster sooner, maybe I would have dodged the virus. Maybe. Should that rule still apply?”

The Mean Girls star battled a “tough case of COVID” in January, although she didn’t share this health news until she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers nine months later.

In March, the Golden Globe nominee proudly showed her Band-Aid after getting the vaccine with Sadoski, 45, whom she wed in 2017. “It’s better than OK to get vaccinated because states are rapidly expanding eligibility,” Seyfried captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Schedule, get your name on a list (we did in Georgia), or contact your local Covid Angels as soon as you can. We’re gonna get to the end of this together!”

The Jennifer’s Body star posted a photo of her daughter and her mom, Ann Seyfried, the following month, writing, “Reason to vax No. 325.”

Ann lives with Amanda, Sadoski and their two kids, and the Big Love alum called her mom her “nanny” in an August 2020 interview.

“My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am. When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. If we’re still sleeping it’s great because she can hang out with my mom,” Amanda explained on Molner’s Table. “These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs, drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals].”