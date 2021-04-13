There he is! Amanda Seyfried’s 7-month-old son made a rare appearance during a Sunday, April 11, interview.

“Say hi,” the actress, 35, told her baby boy while speaking with Willie Geist. “Look at that nice man.”

The Sunday Today With Willie Geist host, 45, gushed, “Aw, come on! Hi, buddy. Oh, my God. What a cute guy. Come on.”

Before the little one showed up, Seyfried spoke to the journalist about working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic as a mom of two. (She and husband Thomas Sadoski, who have yet to reveal their son’s name, also share daughter Nina, 4.)

“There’s some benefits and there’s some serious drawbacks,” the Pennsylvania native explained. “They squeeze in so much more work. The benefits outweigh everything. I’ve got my kids in the house.”

Seyfried said that she values “a normal life,” explaining, “I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal, that I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed and that I’m not chauffeured around.”

Since she and the actor, 44, welcomed baby No. 2, the Mean Girls star’s mom, Ann Seyfried, has been acting as the couple’s live-in nanny. “[We’re] so lucky,” Amanda told Katie Couric in August 2020. “My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us.”

The Big Love alum went on to give the Going There author, 64, a glimpse into their home life in upstate New York. “I haven’t been in [New York] City since November,” the Golden Globe nominee said at the time. “I live on a farm. It’s what I’ve always wanted. Now, with this pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay. We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”

She added, “[This is] where my daughter goes to school when school happens. We’re residents here. It’s kind of amazing.”

The Mamma Mia! star secretly gave birth to her son the following month, debuting her baby bump via Instagram after his arrival.

Sadoski previously revealed that they hoped to give Nina a sibling. “When she decides she’s ready to use her superpower to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up,” the Newsroom alum exclusively told Us of his wife in December 2019. “She’s an incredible mom. It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship.”