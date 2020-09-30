No longer under wraps! One day after Amanda Seyfried announced the surprise arrival of her baby boy, the Mamma Mia! star is giving her followers a glimpse of her pregnancy.

“The Before,” the actress, 34, captioned a Tuesday, September 29, Instagram photo of her 3-year-old daughter pressing both hands to her baby bump. The Big Love alum looked down at her little one, her budding belly covered in a white tee and plaid flannel.

The Mean Girls star and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, shared a photo of their newborn baby boy on Monday, September 28.

“Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple announced in a joint statement via INARA, an organization providing medical care to children in conflict areas. “With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠

In December 2019, Sadoski, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Seyfried would “hopefully” expand their family.

“It’s entirely up to her,” the Newsroom alum told Us at the time. “She guides that ship. … When she decides she’s ready to use her superpower to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

The Connecticut native went on to call his daughter’s March 2017 birth a “beautiful bonding experience” with his wife, explaining, “I wasn’t freaked out at all. It was just really cool to be there with the person I love and share that moment, but she also gave me really strict instructions — ‘You stay shoulders up!’”

The pair’s eldest is growing up to be “super funny,” Seyfried gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June.

“[She’s] so in touch sometimes,” the Pennsylvania native told the outlet at the time, noting that she loved recounting their “insane conversations” with the world. “I don’t share her face or anything [online],” Seyfried explained. “I’ll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life.”