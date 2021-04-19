Turns out more isn’t always merrier! Amanda Seyfried is all set with her family of four after welcoming her and Thomas Sadoski’s baby boy in September 2020.

“Remind me not to have another baby,” the actress, 35, said during a Friday, April 16, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance, noting that raising her 6-month-old son and his big sister, Nina, 4, has been “the hardest.”

In fact, the Pennsylvania native would rather film a third Mamma Mia! movie than welcome baby No. 3. “Definitely [a] third Mamma Mia!, definitely no third child,” the Big Love alum told Stephen Colbert. “If it was up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight Mamma Mia! [movies]. Do you know how much fun that is?”

Seyfried compared that fantasy to parenting, joking that she hasn’t “slept for two months.” The Mean Girls star explained at the time: “It turns out, I could care less about the things I learned the first time. And I’m just going with the flow. … I didn’t read up on anything [before my son arrived]. I was like, ‘It’s gonna come to me. I got the instincts. I’m a mom now!’”

The former soap star kept her second pregnancy a secret, waiting to show her bump until after her little one’s birth. Her baby boy made his TV debut earlier this month when his mom spoke to Willie Geist.

“There’s some benefits and there’s some serious drawbacks,” Seyfried told the Sunday Today With Willie Geist host, 45, on April 11. “They squeeze in so much more work. The benefits outweigh everything. I’ve got my kids in the house.”

The As the World Turns alum considers herself “so lucky” to have her mom, Ann Seyfried, at home to help her and Sadoski, 44, with their children. “My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us,” she told Katie Couric in August 2020.

Amanda added that she values her “normal life,” saying, “I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal, that I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed and that I’m not chauffeured around.”

She and the Newsroom alum live in upstate New York with their brood, and the actor previously spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how many kids they want to raise there. “When she decides she’s ready to use her superpower to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up,” Sadoski explained to Us in December 2019. “She’s an incredible mom. It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship.”