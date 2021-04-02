Grandma’s girl! Amanda Seyfried shared a sweet shot of her mom, Ann Seyfried, hanging out with her 4-year-old daughter.

“Reason to fax No. 325,” the actress, 35, captioned the Instagram photo on Thursday, April 1.

The social media upload came one day after the Golden Globe nominee and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, got their coronavirus vaccinations. “It’s better than OK to get vaccinated because states are rapidly expanding eligibility,” Amanda wrote alongside a Wednesday, March 31, selfie with the actor, 44. “Schedule, get your name on a list (we did in Georgia), or contact your local Covid Angels as soon as you can. We’re gonna get to the end of this together!”

The couple’s marriage has been “stronger than ever” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mean Girls star told Katie Couric in an August 2020 interview.

“I haven’t been in [New York] City since November,” Amanda added at the time. “We live upstate. It’s, kind of, where my daughter goes to school when school happens. We’re residents here. It’s kind of amazing. I live on a farm. It’s what I’ve always wanted. … Now, with this pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay. We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”

The Big Love alum felt “so lucky” to have her mom living in their home during quarantine. “She’s our nanny,” Amanda explained. “My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us.”

The Mamma Mia! star and Sadoski welcomed their daughter in 2017. The little one became a big sister in September 2020 when the Pennsylvania native gave birth to a baby boy. Amanda kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising fans by sharing the newborn’s photo via Instagram.

Her husband previously told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019 that they “hopefully” would give their daughter a sibling. “It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship,” the Connecticut native explained at the time. “When she decides she’s ready to use her superpower to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

The Newsroom alum called pregnancy “super heroic work,” adding, “Superheroes live amongst us and they’re called women. Because that’s actually something that doesn’t make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it’s incredible.”