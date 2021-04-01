Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Marry 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Mr. and Mrs.! Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tied the knot one year after their engagement.

The couple exchanged vows at their Atlanta home on Saturday, March 27, according to Vogue.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Mai told the magazine. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the Real cohost, 42, and the rapper, 43, were engaged after nearly two years of dating. Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) proposed on March 27 of last year after altering his plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. While he initially hoped to pop the question during a trip to Vietnam, he instead did so while the pair isolated in Los Angeles.

“Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” Mai’s rep revealed at the time.

The Dancing With the Stars alum made headlines in October 2020 when she shared her hopes for her marriage. “So, I’m gonna say right here that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage, I want to submit to my man,” she said on The Real. “Let me explain. When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

Mai clarified that since she is “a very dominant woman” in her career, she wants a man who “leads” their household.

“That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes, sir’ or ‘Yes, your honor.’ Like, it’s not that,” she explained. “It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision. He formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”

Mai elaborated on her stance later that month after she faced backlash. “I am more of a powerful woman because I understand my power of choice, and I would like to appreciate my man’s role by giving him the ability to make decisions for us,” she told Us. “That doesn’t mean he doesn’t factor in my thoughts and my wishes, and it doesn’t mean that I’m any less equal than him. It means that I’m saying, ‘I trust you.’”

The Holey Moley commentator was previously married to Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018. While this marks Jeezy’s first walk down the aisle, he has three children — son Jadarius, son Shyheim and daughter Amra — from past relationships.