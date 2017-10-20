It’s over. The Real cohost Jeannie Mai is divorcing her husband Freddy Harteis after 10 years of marriage. Mai’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple are “amicably divorcing” on Friday, October 20, but the pair have yet to publicly comment on their split.

Prior to calling it quits, the TV personality, 38, had been open about her marriage struggles with The Hollywood Hunter host. In an episode of her Fox talk show in 2014, Mai admitted that she and her husband were having disagreements about whether or not to have children. “You know how much I love Freddie, my husband. He’s my life,” she said tearfully. “Before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children.”

“I guess it’s just really hard because I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage, but we are in love, and we are enjoying life, and he’s my Freddy, and I’m his Jeannie, and we don’t have any other problems except that, which, you never know what could happen in the future,” Mai said at the time, revealing their future together was uncertain.

She said: “Right now we are clinging to each other and we’re waiting for God to kind of tell us what that means, and it’s kind of weird to go to sleep every single night holding on to that person you love so much, not knowing where it’s going to go.”

In 2016, the show’s viewers took notice that the host was not wearing her wedding ring during the tapings. Mai later explained that it was because she had misplaced the ring after hiding it in a safe place when she took a trip to Vietnam. In May 2016, she revealed she was considering freezing her eggs as a way to not fully discard the option of one day having a child.

The couple tied the knot in August 2011, and she became the cohost of the hit Fox daytime talk show in 2013, alongside Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Tamera Mowry.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!