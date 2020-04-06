Happy couple! The Real‘s Jeannie May and rapper Jeezy are engaged after nearly two years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Soul Survivor” artist, 42, popped the question to the daytime talk show host, 41, on March 27 after having his romantic plans put on hold due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Instead of getting down on one knee during a trip to Vietnam as originally planned, Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) got a little creative with his proposal as the couple remained safely quarantined in Los Angeles.

“Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” a rep for Mai explained.

Mai previously gushed over her now-fiancé, who she began dating in November 2018, during an interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” in September. At the time, the TV personality admitted that she’s learned a lot from her relationship with the rapper.

“He’s introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary, he’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community,” Mai explained. “I think when you look at the word ‘interracial,’ you should really look at it as ‘interresponsible.’ It is a responsibility when you date outside of your race to learn about that culture because not everybody’s experience is the same.”

The couple’s engagement news comes nearly three years after Mai called off her marriage with actor Freddy Harteis. Us confirmed in October 2017 that the pair was “amicably divorcing” after tying the knot in August 2007. Before her split, Mai had often opened up about both good and bad aspects of her marriage. In 2014, the cohost revealed that she and Harteis weren’t on the same page when it came to having children.

“Before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that,” Mai explained at the time. “And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children … I guess it’s just really hard because I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage, but we are in love, and we are enjoying life.”

The exes finalized their divorce in December 2018, two months after Harteis welcomed his first child with girlfriend Linsey Toole.