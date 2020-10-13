Jeannie Mai Explains Why She ‘Can’t Wait’ to ‘Submit’ to Jeezy

Doing things her way! Jeannie Mai received a bit of backlash last month when she said she plans to “submit” to her future husband, Jeezy, when they tie the knot.

However, after the Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the Holey Moley commentator, 41, detailed her choice — and explained why it’s not a negative thing.

“I am more of a powerful woman because I understand my power of choice, and I would like to appreciate my man’s role by giving him the ability to make decisions for us,” she told Us Weekly on Monday night. “That doesn’t mean he doesn’t factor in my thoughts and my wishes, and it doesn’t mean that I’m any less equal than him. It means that I’m saying, ‘I trust you.'”

She noted that ultimately, that choice will make her and the rapper, 43, work together better in the future.

“In order for us to make the music we can together — in order for us to do our dance in life — I have to allow him to be the framework for our marriage and our life,” the Real host explained. “He knows enough to ask me the questions to incorporate what I want to build into the vision for us together. I am so excited to submit, because in my life, I am such a boss — I’m a boss in the way I wake up, the jobs that I choose, my career path, the people I hang out with, even where to eat and what to do in one 24-hour day is all my decision. When I come home to see my King, he’ll say, ‘You know what, I know Jeannie. She just came home from a long live dance routine. She’s going to want a pizza. She’s going to want her feet rubbed. She’s going to want to just go to bed early.’ Whatever it may be. I love knowing that we built this relationship where he can take care of me and I can take care of him.”

The couple, who revealed they were dating in September 2019, announced their engagement in April 2020 and already have a wedding date in mind.

“It’s all starting to come together,” she teased to Us.

This isn’t the first time Mai has opened up about wanting to be submissive to Jeezy after they say “I do.” Earlier this month, she explained that her choice doesn’t mean she is “less important” than her partner.

“Submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here,” the California native shared during the October 7 episode of The Real. “That doesn’t mean that, in this case, Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes, sir’ or ‘Yes, your honor.’ Like, it’s not that. It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision. He formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”