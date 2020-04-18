Jeannie Mai is making the most of her days in the midst of crisis. Now that she’s home more often, the Real cohost is using this time to reflect and bond with her loved ones — especially on the weekends.

While the 41-year-old has been busy taping virtual episodes of her talk show, she’s been dedicating her Saturdays and Sundays to chilling out with her mother, Olivia Mai.

Cooking is one of ways the mother-daughter duo have been spending time together. “Mama Mai has been staying over with us on weekends,” she says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I love getting lunch ready with her. I’m cooking a lot more nowadays.”

Despite the pandemic, the California native notes that she’s especially grateful for seeing her loved ones more often. “When else would I learn all these family recipes?” she adds. “There’s nothing like quality time and I hope everyone else is safe and happy with their loved ones as well.”

Jeannie and Olivia are also watching more films. “[There’s] nothing like catching up on all our favorite classic movies,” says the TV personality. “So far we’ve watched Coming to America, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and House Party.”

Another positive for Jeannie in a time of frequent negative news? Getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Jeezy, as Us confirmed in early April. (Instead of popping the question in Vietnam as originally planned, the rapper, 42, brought the country to their home in Los Angeles.)

The newly engaged pair are staying indoors for the most part, and only step out for “absolute necessities,” she says. “We mask up [and stay] mindful of distancing from others around us.”

Want to see what else she’s been doing? Scroll down to see what a typical Saturday in quarantine looks like for Jeannie.