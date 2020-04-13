TV

What to Watch This Week During Social Distancing: ‘Listen to Your Heart’ and More

Staying sane with help from TV! Although productions are put on hold during this time, there’s still a great deal of television to be entertained by.

In fact, on Monday, April 13, Bachelor Nation begins again with an all-new show, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. The reality series features 20 singles, all with a background in music, looking for love. The show, described as A Star Is Born meets The Bachelor, is hosted by Chris Harrison and features a whole new take on the series — and has very different contestants.

“It was funny. I knew who they were because I had studied who they were, but they don’t know me. They don’t really know the show. It was a brand new experiment,” Harrison, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively. “One of the guys was a little, like, ‘Is it Chris Hansen?’ I was like, ‘Nope, not catching predators!’”

Scroll through the gallery below for more shows airing new episodes this week.

