Morgan Stewart is a mom! The Daily Pop host gave birth to her and Jordan McGraw’s first child.

“Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!” Stewart wrote on Wednesday, February 17, via Instagram. “And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met 😍💕.”

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, announced her pregnancy news in August with an Instagram video of her and the Texas native’s sex reveal.

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the former reality star captioned footage of pink confetti exploding from a balloon stamped with question marks.

McGraw shared the same video at the time, writing, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

Three months later, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly that she was staying in shape throughout her pregnancy with the help of “Pilates and a lot of walking.”

Her maternity style stayed “the same as before,” Stewart went on to tell Us in November. “I’ve definitely invested in a lot more pairs of boots to pair with my leggings though. … [I’ll] probably be a little more conservative. But who knows? Time will tell. I already am pretty buttoned up.”

She and the “Lose Your Cool” singer got engaged in July, four months after Us broke the news that they had been dating “for months.” The Hundred Hand frontman wrote via Instagram that he had “plenty to smile about” when Stewart accepted his proposal.

The bride-to-be was previously married to her former costar Brendan Fitzpatrick. The former couple tied the knot in May 2016 and confirmed their breakup three years later.

“We have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Stewart wrote in an August 2019 Instagram statement. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives. … I will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship.”

Stewart previously dated McGraw before meeting and subsequently marrying Fitzpatrick, 31. When she later reunited with Phil McGraw’s son, they were “so happy together,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”