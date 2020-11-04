How Morgan Stewart Is Staying in Shape During Her 1st Pregnancy

A waiting game! While preparing for her and Jordan McGraw’s daughter’s arrival, pregnant Morgan Stewart is staying in shape.

“[I do] Pilates and a lot of walking,” the Daily Pop host, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 3, while promoting Morgan Stewart Sport and the new Après Sport Collection available in sizes XS to XXXL and filled with athleisure wear, a double-breasted blazer, long-sleeve polos, cashmere looks and more on L.A. Collective.

When it comes to her pregnancy style, the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum is trying to “keep it as much of the same as before,” but noted, “I’ve definitely invested in a lot more pairs of boots to pair with my leggings though.”

The California native went on to tell Us she will “probably be a little more conservative” after becoming a mom. “But who knows!” she said. “Time will tell. I already am pretty buttoned up.”

Stewart announced in August that she and McGraw, 34, have a baby girl on the way. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the former reality star captioned their sex reveal, complete with pink confetti and matching balloons.

“Been working on my dad jokes for years,” the “We Should Still Be Friends” singer captioned the same footage on his Instagram account.

Phil McGraw gushed over his son’s baby news with a family selfie. “We are so proud of you and Morgan,” the Dr. Phil host, 70, wrote via Instagram. “Another grandbbay yay! #granddaughter.”

Us broke the news in March that Stewart and Jordan were dating following her and ex-husband Brendan Fitzpatrick’s split. “They’re so happy together,” an insider told Us at the time. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

The couple got engaged in July, and the Hundred Handed frontman wrote via Instagram that he had “plenty to smile about” following the proposal.

As for the bride-to-be, she posted a photo of her ring and wrote, “Fireworks.”

Since Stewart’s pregnancy announcement, the E! personality has been documenting her baby bump progress on social media, from bathing suit photos in September to a nude mirror selfie on Saturday, October 31.

The mom-to-be is dressing up her budding belly in her Morgan Stewart Sport designs, telling Us that the collection is “chic, simple, and most importantly easy to wear and pair!”

With reporting by Carly Sloane