Bumping along! Morgan Stewart debuted her baby bump in September and has been showing her pregnancy progress ever since.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, announced in August that she and her fiancé, Jordan McGraw, have a baby girl on the way.

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the former reality star captioned an Instagram video at the time of herself and the musician, 33, popping a balloon filled with pink confetti.

The “We Should Still Be Friends” singer shared the same footage, writing, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

Dr. Phil McGraw was “so proud” of his son’s pregnancy news. “Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter,” the Dr. Phil host, 70, captioned a selfie with the parents-to-be and his wife, Robin McGraw.

The baby news came one month after Jordan and Stewart’s engagement, which gave the guitarist “plenty to smile about.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that the pair were dating following the California native’s split from her husband, Brendan Fitzpatrick. “They’re so happy together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

Stewart revealed the following week that she and Jordan had previously dated, explaining, “We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me.’ And I was like, ‘Fine, whatever. I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together. … He was persistent, and I was like, ‘All right.'”

The E! host married Fitzpatrick, 31, in May 2016, and they announced three years later that they had called it quits.

“Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Stewart wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

She filed for divorce from the businessman the following month.

Keep scrolling to see Stewart’s pregnancy photos, from bathing suit selfies to PDA pics.