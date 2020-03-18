New flames! Morgan Stewart has been dating singer Jordan McGraw “for months” after filing for divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick in October 2019.

“They’re so happy together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 31, and “Met At a Party” crooner, 34, first sparked speculation that they were romantically involved in February, when McGraw shared a photo of them celebrating in Paris on Instagram. McGraw, who opened for the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour, had his arm around Stewart’s waist as they stood beneath a handful of balloons in the black-and-white picture.

Three weeks later, after the pair had been caught exchanging a handful of flirty comments on each other’s posts, the Daily Pop cohost featured the country singer on her Instagram Story. McGraw squatted down to get the perfect picture of their oceanside view on Tuesday, March 17, leading Stewart to joke that the “Flexible” singer was a “dork.” The couple also shared snapshots of homemade cocktails that they made to pass the time while they self-isolated during the current COVID-19 crisis.

A second source explains to Us that Stewart and McGraw dated when they were younger, “but it’s more serious now” and “Jordan is really happy with Morgan.” The new couple have been going strong following Stewart’s divorce from Fitzpatrick, 30, last fall. The E! News personality filed the paperwork at a Los Angeles courthouse in October, nearly three months after announcing her separation on Instagram.

“I know many of you have been curious about the current status of mine and Brendan’s relationship,” she wrote in August 2019. “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

The former couple tied the knot in May 2016. After confirming that her marriage with the businessman was ending, Stewart admitted that she “will always have a tremendous amount of love” for her ex and the time they spent together.